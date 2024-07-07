Madrid's LGBTI Pride Parade: A Celebration of Diversity and Call for Rights
Thousands gathered in Madrid for the country's main LGBTI pride parade, filling the streets with vibrant colors and a call for diversity education. The event drew government representatives and opposition members, featuring music, floats, and demands for rights and peace. Protesters also urged an end to the Gaza conflict.
Tens of thousands of people marched and danced on Saturday along the main streets of Madrid, filling the Spanish capital city with colored flags for the main LGBTI pride parade in the country.
'This is wonderful, I think this is the only place where people are truly free,' Maria Alvarez, 43, told Reuters. Through the slogan 'Education, rights and peace: Pride that transforms,' the parade's organizers called for education in diversity as a 'key tool' to fight against LGTBIphobia.
Representatives of the coalition in the government, as well as some members from the main opposition party, attended an event full of music and floats, but also demands. 'Far-right is always against progression and the opposite should always be supported; society should move forward,' said Rober, 37, a hairdresser.
Protesters and organizers also called for an end to the war in Gaza.
