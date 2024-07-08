Left Menu

Delhi Govt Halts Transfer of 5,000 Teachers After Pressure

Acting on orders from Lt. Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government has paused the transfer of 5,000 teachers, reversing a controversial move initiated by the Directorate of Education. Education Minister Atishi accused the BJP of conspiring to undermine the progress made by Delhi's government schools.

Updated: 08-07-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:13 IST
Acting on the orders of Lt. Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government on Monday directed that the transfer of 5,000 school teachers, who have been posted in the same school for more than 10 years, be kept in abeyance.

Saxena on Sunday asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to maintain the status quo on the transfer orders as an interim measure, following a delegation meeting with Delhi BJP leaders and teacher representatives at his office.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Atishi alleged a conspiracy by the BJP behind the transfer orders. 'Our government in Delhi has transformed government schools in the last 10 years. The results of students studying here have set records. The BJP could not digest this change and hence a conspiracy was hatched to transfer teachers to ruin this education revolution,' she claimed. She also congratulated the people of Delhi on the withdrawal of the orders. 'Today Delhi's teachers and Delhiites have won,' Atishi added.

The education department, in an official order, said it had received several representations concerning the recent transfer orders issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), related to teachers who have served for over 10 years in the same school. 'Considering these representations, the competent authority has decided to form a committee comprising representatives of all stakeholders and experts to take a holistic, sympathetic, and fair view on the matter,' it stated. Consequently, the transfer orders issued on 02.07.2024 are kept in abeyance. The postings of all such teachers are restored as of 01.07.2024.

