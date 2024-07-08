Left Menu

Former CJI U U Lalit to Lead Committee for West Bengal University Appointments

The Supreme Court has appointed former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to lead a committee overseeing the appointment of vice-chancellors for state-run universities in West Bengal. This decision comes amid a dispute between the state's Trinamool Congress government and Governor C V Ananda Bose over university administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:13 IST
Former CJI U U Lalit to Lead Committee for West Bengal University Appointments
U U Lalit
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has appointed former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to head a search-cum-selection committee for vice-chancellor appointments in West Bengal's state-run universities.

This resolution aims to address ongoing tensions between the state's Trinamool Congress government and Governor C V Ananda Bose regarding university governance.

The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, mandated that the committee be formed within two weeks following agreement from both the state and the Governor's office.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024