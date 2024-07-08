Former CJI U U Lalit to Lead Committee for West Bengal University Appointments
The Supreme Court has appointed former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to lead a committee overseeing the appointment of vice-chancellors for state-run universities in West Bengal. This decision comes amid a dispute between the state's Trinamool Congress government and Governor C V Ananda Bose over university administration.
This resolution aims to address ongoing tensions between the state's Trinamool Congress government and Governor C V Ananda Bose regarding university governance.
The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, mandated that the committee be formed within two weeks following agreement from both the state and the Governor's office.
