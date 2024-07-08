Former CJI U U Lalit to Lead Committee for West Bengal University Appointments

The Supreme Court has appointed former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to head a search-cum-selection committee for vice-chancellor appointments in West Bengal's state-run universities.

This resolution aims to address ongoing tensions between the state's Trinamool Congress government and Governor C V Ananda Bose regarding university governance.

The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, mandated that the committee be formed within two weeks following agreement from both the state and the Governor's office.

