Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Several explosions rocked southern Moscow, continuing a dangerous trend of attacks on Russian military figures. Most recently, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb. Suspected Ukrainian involvement raises questions about recent killings of pro-war Russians.

Updated: 24-12-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 05:30 IST
In a troubling continuation of hostilities, multiple explosions were reported in southern Moscow on Wednesday. These blasts occurred at the site where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed earlier this week in a car bombing. The Baza and SHOT Telegram channels, known for their law enforcement sources in Russia, brought this news to the forefront.

Eyewitnesses recounted that a vehicle exploded near a local police station, resulting in serious injuries to at least two individuals. Chanel's Baza and SHOT, along with additional unofficial Russian news outlets on Telegram, extensively covered the incident. Notably, there has been no official acknowledgment from Russian authorities as Reuters could not verify these reports independently.

Lieutenant General Sarvarov's death follows a series of disturbing attacks against key figures supporting Russia's military endeavors in Ukraine. Russian authorities hint at potential Ukrainian special services' involvement in these incidents, which include a number of car bombings attributed to Ukrainian military intelligence.

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

