How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Produced jointly by the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Europe and UNICEF, with support from WHO technical units and national health ministries, Children and adolescent health country profiles: A healthy start for a healthy life provides the foundation for a new regional strategy on child and adolescent health for 2026–2030. The report brings together comparable data from across the WHO European Region to support political decision-making, policy reform, and accountability. Rather than ranking countries, it offers a common baseline to understand where children and adolescents are thriving and where they are being left behind.

The profiles were developed through extensive consultation with Member States and draw on well-established international data sources such as UN IGME, Eurostat, UNICEF’s TransMonEE platform, WHO monitoring systems, and the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children surveys, complemented by a 2025 WHO Member State survey. Nearly all countries in the Region participated, reinforcing the legitimacy and relevance of the findings.

Progress in early childhood, risks in adolescence

The data show that Europe has made strong progress in reducing deaths among children under five, reflecting long-term investments in maternal and child health services. However, this positive picture fades as children grow older. Adolescent mortality remains a concern in several countries, often driven by preventable causes such as injuries, violence and mental health-related conditions. The report highlights adolescence as a critical yet frequently overlooked phase of life that requires stronger health system responses.

Early childhood development is another key focus. Indicators tracking whether young children are developmentally on track reveal wide differences between countries, pointing to unequal access to nurturing care, early learning and family support. Immunization coverage, especially for the second dose of measles vaccine, is presented as a warning signal: declining coverage in some countries has coincided with renewed outbreaks, underlining weaknesses in primary health care and follow-up systems.

Mental well-being and protection from harm

Beyond physical health, the report places strong emphasis on mental well-being and safety. Many adolescents report frequent health complaints such as headaches, sleep problems and feelings of low mood, often reflecting underlying stress and anxiety. Exposure to cyberbullying and violence against children remains widespread across the Region, showing that digital environments and family settings can pose serious risks to well-being.

These findings challenge the assumption that growing up in high-income countries automatically guarantees good mental health. Instead, they point to the need for stronger prevention, better protection policies and more accessible mental health services tailored to children and adolescents.

Everyday behaviours shaping future health

Health behaviours during adolescence emerge as a major concern. The profiles show that many young people do not eat fruits and vegetables daily, consume sugary drinks regularly and fail to meet recommended levels of physical activity. These behaviours are closely linked to rising levels of overweight and obesity among children aged 6 to 9, threatening long-term health outcomes.

Substance use also remains common. Cigarette smoking, e-cigarette use and alcohol consumption are still reported by a significant share of adolescents in many countries, despite long-standing prevention efforts. The report suggests that education alone is insufficient and that stronger regulatory and fiscal measures are needed to reduce exposure and access.

Policies and systems that make the difference

The report documents large differences in how countries respond through policy and health systems. Some have adopted strong frameworks for early childhood development, taxed sugar-sweetened beverages and alcohol, restricted marketing of unhealthy foods and tobacco, and banned corporal punishment. Others lag, particularly in regulating digital marketing and protecting children from commercial influences.

Health system performance also varies. In some countries, adolescents can access health care based on maturity rather than age, while in others, strict consent rules limit access to essential services. School-based health services remain unevenly available, and out-of-pocket payments continue to burden families. Few countries systematically track health spending specifically for children and adolescents, making it harder to plan and prioritize effectively.

Overall, the report paints a picture of uneven progress and missed opportunities. While Europe has achieved much in child survival, mental health challenges, unhealthy behaviours and policy gaps threaten future gains. The report makes a clear case for a more integrated, rights-based approach to child and adolescent health, placing young people at the centre of health systems and public policy