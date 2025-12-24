Left Menu

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

A Mexican Navy aircraft carrying out a humanitarian mission crashed near Galveston, Texas, claiming six lives, including a 2-year-old burn victim. Two survivors are recovering in stable condition. The incident's cause remains unknown, and authorities are investigating with U.S. cooperation. The mission aimed to transfer the child for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 05:32 IST
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least six individuals, including a critically injured 2-year-old, perished when a Mexican Navy aircraft on a humanitarian mission crashed off the Texas coast near Galveston. The crash, which occurred on Monday, aimed to transfer the child for medical treatment in the United States.

The Mexican Navy confirmed on Tuesday that all bodies have been recovered, raising the final death toll to six. Two passengers survived and are in stable condition. The ill-fated flight departed from Merida, Mexico, and President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her condolences to the victims' families.

The cause of the crash remains unidentified; however, the incident is under investigation with cooperation from U.S. authorities. The young victim suffered severe burns requiring specialized care, highlighting the mission's critical nature. U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson expressed sympathies for those affected by the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025