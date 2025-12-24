Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

At least six individuals, including a critically injured 2-year-old, perished when a Mexican Navy aircraft on a humanitarian mission crashed off the Texas coast near Galveston. The crash, which occurred on Monday, aimed to transfer the child for medical treatment in the United States.

The Mexican Navy confirmed on Tuesday that all bodies have been recovered, raising the final death toll to six. Two passengers survived and are in stable condition. The ill-fated flight departed from Merida, Mexico, and President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her condolences to the victims' families.

The cause of the crash remains unidentified; however, the incident is under investigation with cooperation from U.S. authorities. The young victim suffered severe burns requiring specialized care, highlighting the mission's critical nature. U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson expressed sympathies for those affected by the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)