Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Russia has launched a criminal investigation following an incident in southern Moscow that resulted in injuries to traffic police officers, according to the State Investigative Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 05:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 05:51 IST
On Wednesday, Russia's State Investigative Committee announced the opening of a criminal case in response to an incident that left traffic police officers injured in southern Moscow.

The incident has heightened concerns around the safety of traffic enforcers and the challenges they face while executing their duties.

Authorities are yet to disclose further details regarding the nature of the incident or potential suspects involved in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

