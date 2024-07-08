Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Announces Free Higher Education for Girls from EWS, SEBC, and OBC Sectors Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Maharashtra government has announced free higher education for girls from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC), and OBCs, along with fee waivers for orphan students. This initiative is part of several women-oriented schemes launched ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

The Maharashtra government announced on Monday that higher education for girls from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC), and OBCs will be free. The announcement, considered a significant women-oriented benefit, comes ahead of the assembly polls later this year.

During a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it was also decided to waive tuition and exam fees for orphan students (both male and female), as per a government resolution (GR). This decision, to be implemented from the academic year 2024-25, is expected to cost Rs 906 crore.

The GR also stated that female students seeking admission in recognised vocational courses through Centralised Admission Process in government and various types of private colleges can avail this facility. However, it does not apply to students from private autonomous universities or those enrolling through management quotas. Students with annual family incomes of Rs 8 lakh or less from EWS, SEBC, and OBC categories are eligible.

In the state budget, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced various schemes, including Mukhyamantri Annapoorna Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Krishi Pump Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The opposition has questioned the funding for these schemes, suggesting they aim to attract women voters ahead of the polls. However, CM Shinde asserted that monetary provisions have been made and the initiatives will be permanent.

