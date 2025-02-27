Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir OBC Commission Submits Pivotal Recommendations

The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission has submitted its final recommendations to the government. The commission aimed to determine reservation quotas for OBCs and conducted comprehensive studies and consultations to assess OBC representation in local governance. The commission's crucial work aligns with historical electoral changes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an influential move, the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission has handed over its final recommendations to the state government. The significance of this submission lies in its potential impact on reservation quotas for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the region.

Chaired by Justice (retired) Janak Raj Kotwal, the commission has meticulously evaluated OBC representation across Jammu and Kashmir's urban and rural local bodies. The commission's term was extended beyond its initial deadline to ensure thorough analysis, engaging with stakeholders, and consolidating data for comprehensive recommendations.

The current landscape indicates a gap in elected representatives for local governance. While past elections have fostered grassroots democracy, the timely submission of these recommendations could shape future electoral processes and fortify democratic practices in Jammu and Kashmir.

