Outrage in Maharashtra Over OBC Community Member's Torture

An alleged case of torture against a member of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in Jalna district, Maharashtra, has provoked widespread outrage. The victim reportedly suffered horrific injuries after being branded with a hot rod by two brothers amid a longstanding dispute.

The incident, which occurred during Mahashivratri in Janephal village, saw the man intercepted and attacked while he headed to a temple to pray. Following the assault, viral videos on social media heralded public protests and led local activists to demand immediate police action.

Authorities managed to arrest one of the accused, while efforts to apprehend the second continue. The shocking event has led to significant public pressure on law enforcement to ensure justice and accountability for the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)