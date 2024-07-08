Mathura Veterinary University Tops India in Animal Science Research

A Mathura-based veterinary university has been recognized as the best performing institute in the country for research in animal science, as announced by its vice chancellor on Monday.

EduRank, a renowned independent organisation that analyses research in colleges and universities, has ranked UP Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya Evam Gau Anusandhan Sansthan (DUVASU) as the best in India in the "Animal Science" category.

EduRank independently evaluates research work at 14,131 universities and research institutes across 183 countries, stated DUVASU vice chancellor Prof AK Srivastava.

"DUVASU has secured first place in India, 16th in Asia, and 143rd globally. The credit for this esteemed position goes to the teachers, officers, employees, and students of the university," he said.

EduRank evaluates research work and also assesses the publication of research papers, he added.

Mathura MP Hema Malini congratulated Srivastava on the university's achievement. "Brijvasis and I personally feel elated at the university's excellence and its top ranking in India. I expect that under your leadership, the university will achieve even greater heights in the future," she said.

