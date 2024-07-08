Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Prompts School Closures in Pune District

The Pune district administration announced a holiday for all schools and junior colleges up to Class 12 due to heavy rainfall. Pune collector Suhas Divase issued guidelines to ensure student safety and prevent emergencies. School staff must still report for disaster management duties. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless necessary.

  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rainfall in parts of Pune district, the local administration on Monday announced a holiday for students of all schools and junior colleges (up to Class 12) on Tuesday.

The administration released a statement in this regard after Pune collector Suhas Divase issued guidelines amid heavy rainfall in parts of the district in western Maharashtra.

To avoid any untoward incident due to downpour and to prevent emergencies from affecting students, all schools up to Class 12 in the district will remain closed on Tuesday (July 9), said the statement.

However, all principals, teachers and non-teaching staff should report for duty and carry out disaster management work, it said.

The district collector also appealed to citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

