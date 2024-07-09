Ashok Leyland's 'Road to School' Impacting Tamil Nadu's Rural Education
Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, has extended its CSR initiative 'Road to School' to three districts in Tamil Nadu. The program aims to enhance educational outcomes for rural students. Over 1,700 schools and two lakh students in six states will benefit from this initiative.
Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland, alongside Hinduja Leyland Finance, has expanded its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, 'Road to School', to three districts in Tamil Nadu.
This project seeks to alleviate educational disparities for students in rural government schools across India, aiming at holistic development and inclusive education for social empowerment.
The program targets over 1,700 schools and will impact around two lakh students across more than six states.
Implementation will occur in primary and middle schools in Erode (78 schools), Salem (124 schools), and Dharmapuri (150 schools) districts.
Ashok Leyland CSR and Corporate Affairs Consultant, N V Balachandar, stated, 'Ashok Leyland has proudly nurtured this initiative, witnessing its remarkable growth over time. For us, 'Road to School' is far more than a CSR programme; it represents a company-wide commitment to driving real, meaningful change in students' lives.'
