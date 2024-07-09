CBI Cracks Down on NEET-UG Paper Leak: 11 Arrests So Far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two more individuals from Patna, one of whom is a candidate, in relation to the alleged leakage of the NEET-UG paper. With these arrests, the total number of arrests by the agency has reached 11, officials announced on Tuesday.

The recent arrests include NEET-UG aspirant Sunny from Nalanda and Ranjit Kumar, the father of another candidate from Gaya, officials confirmed.

Previously, the CBI had detained eight persons in Bihar for their involvement in the paper leak scandal, one in Gujarat's Latur, one in Godhra for alleged manipulation, and one in Dehradun related to general conspiracy, according to official statements.

Notably, the CBI had earlier arrested the principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school, alongside two others who provided secure locations for NEET candidates where burnt question papers were found by the Bihar Police.

The ongoing CBI probe into the suspected irregularities in the medical entrance exam has led to the registration of six FIRs. The FIR from Bihar addresses the paper leak, while others from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra are connected to candidate impersonation and cheating.

The agency's comprehensive investigation, based on a reference from the Union Education Ministry, aims to uncover irregularities in this year's NEET-UG exam, which was conducted on May 5 across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 foreign locations, with over 23 lakh candidates participating.

