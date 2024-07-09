Gauteng Education Commits to Remedial Actions in Mayibuye Primary School Construction

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has pledged to implement the remedial actions outlined in a Public Protector report regarding the construction of Mayibuye Primary School. The report investigated allegations against the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) and the GDE for building the school on an old sewer line without conducting a necessary wetland study, resulting in millions of Rands being spent on an incomplete project.

The original cost of the project was estimated at just over R80 million, but the revised contract increased the cost to approximately R106 million.

The report, issued under Section 182(1)(b) of the Constitution and Section 8(1) of the Public Protector Act, examined whether the GDID and GDE adhered to legal procedures during the construction of Mayibuye Primary School and whether their actions constituted maladministration and undue delay. The investigation revealed deficiencies in the procurement and supply chain management processes and the omission of a critical wetland study before construction commenced, indicating improper conduct and maladministration.

The GDE has accepted the report's findings and committed to implementing the recommended remedial actions. This includes ensuring continuous compliance and strict monitoring of the Project Plan, which was submitted to the Public Protector on June 14, 2024. The aim is to ensure that the school becomes fully operational in line with the efficient and economic management of working capital as stipulated in Section 38(1)(c)(iii) of the PFMA.