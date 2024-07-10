Mystery Surrounds Death of Two Madrasa Students
Two minor students from a local madrasa in Khajuria died under mysterious circumstances. Mohammed Raqeeb (11) and Mohammad Amaan (10) were taken to the hospital after complaining of stomach aches but were pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
Two students of a local madrasa died under mysterious circumstances in Khajuria police station area of the district on Wednesday, police said.
'The health of two minor boys, Mohammed Raqeeb (11) and Mohammad Amaan (10), deteriorated in the morning. They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead,' Station House Officer (SHO) Anita Singh of Khajuria police station said.
The two boys were natives of Katihar district in Bihar. The police have informed the family members about the incident and sent the bodies for post mortem examination.
'A total of 74 boys study in the madrasa. According to the staff there, the two, like other students, ate dinner and slept on Tuesday night. They also attended the early morning namaz but later complained of stomach ache,' said the officer.
Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr S K Yadav said, 'One of the students Mohammad Amaan was brought dead to the hospital, while Mohammed Raqeeb died minutes later. The reason that resulted in their deaths will be ascertained only after the post mortem examination.'
