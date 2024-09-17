Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India
Deakin University has launched Deakin Interactive Week (i-Week) 2024 in New Delhi, tailored for Indian students. Running in seven major cities from September 16 to 27, the event connects students with Deakin's academics and alumni. It aims to empower Indian students with knowledge and insights for global success.
Deakin University inaugurated its annual 'Deakin Interactive Week (i-Week) 2024' at Le Meridien, New Delhi, today.
This event, aimed at Indian students, spans seven major Indian cities from September 16-27. It features interactive sessions with Deakin's academics, current students, and alumni who have traveled from Australia for the occasion.
According to Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin i-Week 2024 epitomizes the university's dedication to arming Indian students with crucial global insights and personalized guidance. The event allows students and their parents to gain valuable knowledge to make informed career decisions.
