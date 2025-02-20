Left Menu

Indian Tennis Prodigy Shines at Bengaluru Open

The Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 125 tennis tournament will feature India's budding talent, Manas Dhamne, alongside veteran players Ramkumar Ramanathan and SD Prajwal Dev. The event includes wild card entrants and competitive doubles teams, highlighting both youthful promise and seasoned expertise in Indian tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:36 IST
Indian Tennis Prodigy Shines at Bengaluru Open

India's 17-year-old tennis sensation, Manas Dhamne, joins seasoned players Ramkumar Ramanathan and SD Prajwal Dev as wild card entries in the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 125, set to kick off on February 24.

Kriish Tyagi and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha will vie for spots in the main draw through the qualifying rounds as wild card participants.

Touted as one of India's most promising young talents, Dhamne captured attention with a significant title at the M15 Monastir in Tunisia and made history with standout performances at junior and ATP events this year.

Ramanathan and Dev bring their extensive experience to the tournament, while the doubles competition features emerging and established pairs, including top-ranked Anirudh Chandrasekar and Ray Ho.

Tournament director Sunil Yajman expressed excitement over Dhamne's progression and the promising mix of emerging and experienced talent in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025