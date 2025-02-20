Indian Tennis Prodigy Shines at Bengaluru Open

India's 17-year-old tennis sensation, Manas Dhamne, joins seasoned players Ramkumar Ramanathan and SD Prajwal Dev as wild card entries in the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 125, set to kick off on February 24.

Kriish Tyagi and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha will vie for spots in the main draw through the qualifying rounds as wild card participants.

Touted as one of India's most promising young talents, Dhamne captured attention with a significant title at the M15 Monastir in Tunisia and made history with standout performances at junior and ATP events this year.

Ramanathan and Dev bring their extensive experience to the tournament, while the doubles competition features emerging and established pairs, including top-ranked Anirudh Chandrasekar and Ray Ho.

Tournament director Sunil Yajman expressed excitement over Dhamne's progression and the promising mix of emerging and experienced talent in the field.

