Simplilearn Offers Free Access to Learning Hub for Universities

Simplilearn, the global leader in digital skills training, has announced that its Learning Hub platform will now be accessible to all universities for free. The platform includes over 500 learning solutions and hands-on projects aimed at enhancing student engagement and skills retention.

The Learning Hub offers assessments and quizzes to provide practical insights to university students and includes features such as integrated labs and comprehensive learning pathways. This initiative aims to support academic institutions in equipping their students with new-age skills in fields like cybersecurity, cloud computing, and GenAI.

This move is aligned with the Indian government's recent initiatives to bridge the talent-academia gap and bolster employment. Simplilearn's free Learning Hub seeks to lower financial barriers to education, thereby facilitating higher course completion rates and skill retention.

(With inputs from agencies.)