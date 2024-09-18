Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Demands Answers Over Student Attack

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano on Wednesday summoned the Chinese ambassador to Japan and conveyed grave concern over an attack on a Japanese student in southern China, the Foreign Ministry said.

An assailant stabbed and wounded a student at the Japanese school in Shenzhen, China's foreign ministry said. This marks the second such attack involving Japanese educational facilities in China in recent months.

This situation has raised alarms with the Japanese government urging immediate action for the safety of its citizens in China.

