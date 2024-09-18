Increased involvement of women in research and development crucial for country's progress: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that increased involvement of women in research and development is crucial for social and economic progress of the country as well as for enhancing the quality of life for women.

Addressing the 18th convocation of the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) here, she also called upon the youth to shape the country on the strength of their education and determination.

''Out of the 20 gold medals that I have given today, 12 positions have been won by girls. This ratio of girls among medal winners is proof that if they are given equal opportunities, they can achieve relatively greater excellence,'' she said.

''Greater participation of women in the field of research and development is important not only for the country's social and economic development, but also for improving the quality of life of our daughters,'' she said.

Murmu said the aim is to make India a developed nation by 2047.

''It is your duty to provide leadership to national development. You have to take the country forward,'' she said. The president said that NITs were established to promote quality technical education and research in the country. They are playing a major role in providing skilled and capable human resources, she added.

Given the importance of NITs, they have been given the status of 'Institutions of National Importance', she said.

The president said that technical institutes like NITs play an important role in making India a research and innovation hub.

The president told students that they were now entering a new phase of their life, where they will face new challenges and opportunities. She expressed confidence that with the knowledge and skills acquired at the MNIT, they would be able to face those challenges and take advantage of the emerging opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde said that mechanical knowledge is necessary but the youth should remain connected with moral and human values as well.

Bagde said the basic foundation of the concept of 'Developed India 2047' cherished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that India should move forward towards rapid development in all areas. The role of the youth is important in this, he added. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the state government will bring Yuva Niti-2024 for the all-round development of the youth. He also said that this year, the government is recruiting for more than one lakh posts.

