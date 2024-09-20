Left Menu

Expulsion of 40 Students Sparks Controversy at Kalyani Medical College

Forty students from the College of Medicine and JNM Hospital in Kalyani were expelled for six months due to alleged threats toward other students. The decision was made by the Extended College Council based on various forms of evidence. These students can still attend exams but face further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:47 IST
In a significant disciplinary action, the state-run College of Medicine and JNM Hospital in Kalyani has expelled 40 students for six months on charges of intimidating fellow students. This decision was reached during a meeting of the Extended College Council, according to an official document.

The minutes of the meeting reveal that the expulsions were based on substantial prima facie evidence, individual student testimonies, and digital proof. The expulsion covers the hostel, hospital, and college campus, with the only exception being entrance for examinations. These students will be subject to further enquiries by the Anti-Ragging Committee and the Internal Complaint Committee.

Additionally, the council has dissolved the Students' Welfare Committee and banned the implicated students from participating in future student body elections. The document emphasizes the need to end the prevailing threat culture at the institution and asserts that students should have no influence over the examination process.

