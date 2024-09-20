Expulsion of 40 Students Sparks Controversy at Kalyani Medical College

In a significant disciplinary action, the state-run College of Medicine and JNM Hospital in Kalyani has expelled 40 students for six months on charges of intimidating fellow students. This decision was reached during a meeting of the Extended College Council, according to an official document.

The minutes of the meeting reveal that the expulsions were based on substantial prima facie evidence, individual student testimonies, and digital proof. The expulsion covers the hostel, hospital, and college campus, with the only exception being entrance for examinations. These students will be subject to further enquiries by the Anti-Ragging Committee and the Internal Complaint Committee.

Additionally, the council has dissolved the Students' Welfare Committee and banned the implicated students from participating in future student body elections. The document emphasizes the need to end the prevailing threat culture at the institution and asserts that students should have no influence over the examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)