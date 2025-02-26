Acquittal in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Prevails
A Delhi court has acquitted Mohammad Shahnawaz, charged in a murder case during the February 2020 riots, due to insufficient evidence. Key witnesses either denied observing crucial events or were uncertain about identifying Shahnawaz. The court found the prosecution failed to prove the accused's involvement beyond reasonable doubt.
Mohammad Shahnawaz, charged in connection with the February 2020 Delhi riots murder case, has been acquitted by a Delhi court.
The court condemned the prosecution's failure to present convincing evidence, noting the unreliability of key eyewitness testimonies. Observed discrepancies led to doubt regarding Shahnawaz's alleged involvement in the incident.
The accused was eventually acquitted due to the prosecution's inability to definitively link him to the crime scene during the riots.
