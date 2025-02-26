Acquittal in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Prevails

Mohammad Shahnawaz, charged in connection with the February 2020 Delhi riots murder case, has been acquitted by a Delhi court.

The court condemned the prosecution's failure to present convincing evidence, noting the unreliability of key eyewitness testimonies. Observed discrepancies led to doubt regarding Shahnawaz's alleged involvement in the incident.

The accused was eventually acquitted due to the prosecution's inability to definitively link him to the crime scene during the riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)