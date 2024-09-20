Left Menu

IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint Launch 'AI for Leaders' Program

IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint unveil a new program called 'AI for Leaders,' aimed at equipping current and aspiring leaders with AI-related strategic tools. This initiative is part of their long-standing partnership to provide cutting-edge executive education, addressing emerging industry trends and preparing professionals for future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:14 IST
IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint have jointly launched a new program named 'AI for Leaders,' marking another milestone in their collaborative efforts towards innovative executive education.

In light of AI's rapid impact on global industries, this initiative, led by Professors Saravana Jaikumar and Debashis Saha, aims to equip leaders with critical AI-related strategic skills.

This program adds to a series of successful collaborations between the two institutions, addressing the evolving needs of professionals and responding to emerging market trends.

