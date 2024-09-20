IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint Launch 'AI for Leaders' Program
IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint unveil a new program called 'AI for Leaders,' aimed at equipping current and aspiring leaders with AI-related strategic tools. This initiative is part of their long-standing partnership to provide cutting-edge executive education, addressing emerging industry trends and preparing professionals for future challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint have jointly launched a new program named 'AI for Leaders,' marking another milestone in their collaborative efforts towards innovative executive education.
In light of AI's rapid impact on global industries, this initiative, led by Professors Saravana Jaikumar and Debashis Saha, aims to equip leaders with critical AI-related strategic skills.
This program adds to a series of successful collaborations between the two institutions, addressing the evolving needs of professionals and responding to emerging market trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leveraging Tax Reductions to Accelerate Digital Transformation in China's Economy
BITSoM Launches Centre for Executive and Professional Development
Jio's Remarkable Journey: Leading India's Digital Transformation
India Post Officers Conclave 2024: JM Scindia Unveils Vision for Innovation and Digital Transformation
UAE and Singapore Forge Stronger Ties in Digital Transformation and Government Development