Assam Schools Adjust Timings Amidst Severe Heatwave
School timings in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan and Cachar districts are being adjusted due to a severe heatwave. Classes will start at 7:30 am and end by 12:30 pm. Schools must ensure sufficient drinking water and ventilation, and students are advised not to wear waistcoats or ties.
In light of a severe heatwave, school timings in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan and Cachar districts are being adjusted. According to official orders issued on Friday, classes will now start at 7:30 am.
The new schedule, effective Saturday, will run until further notice for all state, central, and private schools. School hours will conclude by 12:30 pm to mitigate the impact of high temperatures.
Institution heads are instructed to conduct morning assemblies indoors and ensure ample drinking water and ventilation. Additionally, students are advised against wearing waistcoats or ties, and schools must ensure that all fans are functional and alternate power sources are available.
(With inputs from agencies.)
