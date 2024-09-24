California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill mandating schools to limit or ban the use of smartphones among students, reflecting growing concerns about mental health and learning impairments linked to excess usage.

Thirteen other states have already implemented or recommended similar restrictions this year, with California following the lead of Los Angeles County, which banned smartphones for its 429,000 students in June. The move aligns with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's call for social media warnings, paralleling concerns raised in a JAMA study which flagged a heightened mental illness risk among adolescents who spend over three hours daily on social media.

The bill, which saw overwhelming support in both the state assembly and senate, requires schools to develop smartphone usage policies by July 2026 and update them every five years. Governor Newsom stated, 'We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues - but we have the power to intervene,' emphasizing the importance of this intervention for students' focus and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)