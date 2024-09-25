IPS Academy Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Grand Alumni Reunion and International Conferences

INDORE, Madhya Pradesh [India], September 24: The IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore marked its 25th anniversary with grand celebrations. The event, affirming its significant role in education since 1999, saw the participation of key figures like the first director Dr. RJ Lalwani and alumni from the 1999 cohort.

President of the Academy, Ar. Achal K Choudhary, lauded Principal Dr. Archana Keerti Chowdhary for her dedicated service over 25 years, attributing the institute's success to her leadership and a committed team. Dr. Chowdhary, in turn, highlighted the major achievements and milestones of the past two and a half decades, emphasizing the crucial contributions from figures like Vice-President Mr. Yogendra Jain.

The institution originally began with three branches of engineering and has now expanded to offer 14 undergraduate and 8 postgraduate programs. The event was also a platform to announce several upcoming international conferences focusing on topics ranging from sustainable infrastructure to applications of IoT, thereby reinforcing the institute's global outreach and commitment to academic excellence. Prominent dignitaries, including the Vice Chancellor of Vikram University, Dr. Akhilesh Pandey, participated in the celebrations, applauding the institute's progress and achievements.

