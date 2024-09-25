Left Menu

IPS Academy Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Grand Alumni Reunion and International Conferences

IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science in Indore, celebrated 25 years of educational excellence. Key figures like President Ar. Achal K Choudhary and Principal Dr. Archana Keerti Chowdhary were honored, with alumni from around the globe participating. The celebration included colorful programs and announcements of upcoming international conferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:47 IST
IPS Academy Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Grand Alumni Reunion and International Conferences
  • Country:
  • India

INDORE, Madhya Pradesh [India], September 24: The IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore marked its 25th anniversary with grand celebrations. The event, affirming its significant role in education since 1999, saw the participation of key figures like the first director Dr. RJ Lalwani and alumni from the 1999 cohort.

President of the Academy, Ar. Achal K Choudhary, lauded Principal Dr. Archana Keerti Chowdhary for her dedicated service over 25 years, attributing the institute's success to her leadership and a committed team. Dr. Chowdhary, in turn, highlighted the major achievements and milestones of the past two and a half decades, emphasizing the crucial contributions from figures like Vice-President Mr. Yogendra Jain.

The institution originally began with three branches of engineering and has now expanded to offer 14 undergraduate and 8 postgraduate programs. The event was also a platform to announce several upcoming international conferences focusing on topics ranging from sustainable infrastructure to applications of IoT, thereby reinforcing the institute's global outreach and commitment to academic excellence. Prominent dignitaries, including the Vice Chancellor of Vikram University, Dr. Akhilesh Pandey, participated in the celebrations, applauding the institute's progress and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024