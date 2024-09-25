Pope Francis Remains Resilient Amid Health Challenges

Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, just two days after cancelling meetings due to what the Vatican described as a mild flu.

Despite recent bouts of ill health, the 87-year-old pontiff appeared in good form, though he coughed lightly a few times. The Vatican has not disclosed specific details about his health since the Monday announcement, stating that the cancellations were precautionary ahead of his trip to Luxembourg and Belgium starting Thursday.

During the audience, Pope Francis confirmed he would proceed with the visit and asked for prayers for its success. This tour marks his 46th foreign visit as pope, following a strenuous 12-day journey to Southeast Asia and Oceania just weeks ago. Since becoming pope in March 2013, Francis regularly uses a wheelchair due to knee and back pain. Earlier this year, he cancelled appointments variously due to a cold, bronchitis, and influenza. While on the recent trip to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore, he maintained a packed schedule of over 40 events, traveling 33,000 kilometers.

On Wednesday, Francis began the general audience by greeting the crowd in an open-air popemobile. In his message to pilgrims, he underscored the dangers of temptation, including online pornography, which is forbidden by Catholic teaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)