Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:54 IST
Punjab Partners with Finland for World-Class Teacher Training
The AAP-led Punjab government has advanced its education system by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland's University of Turku, according to an official statement released on Friday.

This agreement will send teachers from Punjab to Finland for a three-week professional training program aimed at equipping them with modern teaching techniques and skills in early childhood and primary education, the statement said.

The event at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi was attended by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, and Finland's Ambassador to India Kimmo Lähdevirta, it noted.

According to the MoU, elementary school teachers and school administrators from Punjab will undergo a three-week training program at the University of Turku. This program will emphasize leadership, curriculum development, and the integration of technology in education.

Participants will also visit Finnish schools to experience firsthand Finland's renowned education system.

"Punjab teachers receiving world-class training represents another step toward a brighter future for the children studying in government schools. Under this MoU, the Punjab government will send teachers to Finland for three weeks of training," Sisodia said in his address to the gathering.

Sisodia mentioned that thousands of teachers and principals from Delhi have already received international training, greatly benefiting the quality of education in the capital's government schools.

Reflecting on Finland's top-ranking education system, Sisodia stated, "When I was the Education Minister of Delhi, I personally visited Finland and decided to send our principals and teachers there. The results were amazing. With a longer training program for Punjab's teachers, I am confident they will return with skills and ideas that will benefit the future of Punjab's students.''

Speaking at the event, Punjab's Education Minister Bains described the collaboration with Finland as a historic moment for Punjab's education sector.

"It will open new doors for our teachers to learn from global leaders in education, and we are grateful to Manish Sisodia for his guidance," he added.

Ambassador Lähdevirta also emphasized the importance of cooperation between Finland and India in education.

"This partnership between the Government of Punjab and the University of Turku is a significant step in strengthening educational ties between our two nations. Finnish education is globally recognized for its innovative practices, and we are delighted to share our expertise with Punjab's educators."

(With inputs from agencies.)

