Finland–India Deep Tech Alliance Expands at India AI Impact Summit 2026

The strategic technology partnership between Finland and India is gaining momentum across cutting-edge domains such as artificial intelligence, space, quantum computing and next-generation digital connectivity, as highlighted during the session “Building Sovereign Deep Tech for a Resilient Future” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The high-level discussion underscored how Finland’s global strengths in advanced research, engineering excellence and high-performance computing, combined with India’s scale, talent pool and fast-growing application ecosystem, are creating a powerful foundation for co-innovation and global deployment of deep-tech solutions.

Sovereign Innovation Through Trusted Collaboration

Speakers emphasised that technological sovereignty is increasingly central to national resilience, but stressed that sovereignty does not mean isolation. Instead, the Finland–India partnership was presented as a model for building open, secure and trusted technology ecosystems through international cooperation.

The session explored how public–private partnerships, shared research infrastructure and open innovation frameworks can accelerate scientific discovery while ensuring responsible, human-centric technological progress.

Finland Boosts Supercomputing Capacity for AI Research

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo highlighted the growing demand for computing power and the need to ensure that both academia and industry have access to world-class supercomputing capacity.

“As the demand for computing power increases, it is crucial to ensure that both academia and business have access to supercomputing capacity,” Orpo said.

He noted that Finland’s innovation system is rooted in decades of strong public-private cooperation, with investments now converging to take AI research and real-world applications to the next level.

Orpo also linked AI advancement with sustainable development goals, saying innovation must account for entire value chains and their societal impact.

“With an innovative public-private partnership, AI can accelerate sustainable development. This will boost circular economy solutions, help tackle climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, and improve well-being for all,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Finland and India, together with international partners, can lead the way in resilience, sustainability and human-centric technological progress.

Human-Centric Governance at the Core of Resilience

Finnish Member of Parliament Timo Harakka reinforced that resilient technology begins with people, ethical governance and trusted innovation.

“Building resilient technology in today’s world begins with people — with human-centric innovation, strong skills, and responsible governance,” Harakka said.

He stressed that Finland and India share a common vision for technology that is ethical, secure and designed for societal benefit.

From AI and space systems to quantum technologies and advanced connectivity, Harakka said competitiveness and resilience grow through open standards, secure infrastructure and international cooperation.

“True technological sovereignty is not about isolation, but about trusted collaboration that keeps people, planet, and progress at the centre of innovation,” he said.

Leaders Across Space, Quantum and Connectivity Participate

The session brought together senior leaders from Finland’s innovation, research and technology ecosystem, including:

Atte Jääskeläinen , President, Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra

Sethu Saveda Suvanam , CEO and Founder, Reorbit

Manjunatha Kukkuru , AVP and Principal Research Analyst, Infosys Center for Emerging Technology Solutions

Pasi Toivanen , Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystems, Nokia

Mari Walls, Director, Research Organization Collaboration and Academic Partnerships, CSC IT Centre for Science

The diversity of expertise reflected the breadth of Finland–India cooperation across sovereign AI infrastructure, space technologies, hybrid computing, advanced digital networks and research-to-market pathways.

Deep Tech as an Engine for Sustainability and Resilience

The discussion positioned deep tech not only as a driver of economic competitiveness, but also as a critical enabler of:

Climate action and circular economy solutions

Secure and resilient digital infrastructure

Responsible AI governance

Long-term societal well-being

Innovation ecosystems built on trust and openness

Space systems, hybrid computing and next-generation connectivity were identified as key technologies that will shape future resilience.

Shared Vision for Open and Trusted Ecosystems

The session concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening sovereign deep-tech capabilities through international collaboration, ensuring that research excellence translates into real-world impact and sustainable development outcomes.

The Finland–India partnership was presented as a strategic blueprint for building resilient, human-centric technological ecosystems that are open, secure and globally relevant.