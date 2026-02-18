Manish Sisodia Visits Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Amid Health Concerns

Manish Sisodia, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, visited Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Fortis Hospital in Mohali to assess his health condition amid concerns. Mann was re-admitted on Monday evening, following exhaustion, just hours after he had been released from the same hospital.

The hospital's medical bulletin revealed that Mann underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic tests. All vital signs were reported to be stable and within normal limits. Mann remains hospitalized for observation and supportive care, despite his condition being reported as stable.

Earlier, on Monday morning, Mann was discharged and attended an anti-drug event in Moga. However, he returned to the hospital after experiencing further fatigue, underscoring the seriousness of his health condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)