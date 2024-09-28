Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Law Student Dies at University Hostel

A law student from Himachal Pradesh University, Akhil from Kinnaur, died after allegedly falling from the third floor of his hostel. Despite being rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, he was declared dead. ABVP activists protested on campus, demanding the cancellation of the executive council meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:32 IST
Represtative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred late Friday when Akhil, a first-year law student at Himachal Pradesh University hailing from Kinnaur district, allegedly fell from the third floor of his hostel in Shimla's Summer Hill.

Following the fall, Akhil was rushed by fellow students to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for post mortem, and an investigation is currently underway.

In response to the incident, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the university campus, calling for the cancellation of the university's executive council meeting scheduled for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil's Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

