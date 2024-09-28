Tragic Fall: Law Student Dies at University Hostel

A tragic incident occurred late Friday when Akhil, a first-year law student at Himachal Pradesh University hailing from Kinnaur district, allegedly fell from the third floor of his hostel in Shimla's Summer Hill.

Following the fall, Akhil was rushed by fellow students to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent for post mortem, and an investigation is currently underway.

In response to the incident, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the university campus, calling for the cancellation of the university's executive council meeting scheduled for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)