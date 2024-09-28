ABVP Demands Immediate Announcement of DUSU Election Results Amid Controversy

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday urged the Delhi University administration to declare the results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections immediately.

At a press conference held at the student union headquarters, ABVP leaders argued that delaying the results undermines student representation.

The counting of votes, originally scheduled for Saturday, was halted following a Delhi High Court order earlier this week.

A senior DU official indicated on Friday that the DUSU election results might not be announced until October 21, when the court is set to hear the case.

The court directed DU to withhold counting until all posters, banners, and other defacements of public property on the campus were cleared. Additionally, the court instructed DU to cover the expenses incurred by civic authorities for restoring public property, with the university having the right to recover the amount from the candidates later.

Addressing the press, ABVP National General Secretary Yagyavalkya Shukla said, ''It is essential that the DUSU election results be declared as soon as possible. Student unions have long been a powerful platform for addressing issues related to education and youth, and delaying the results compromises this.''

Shukla added that various stakeholders, including student groups, were not consulted during the court proceedings, and reforms to the student union election process should reflect contemporary needs.

Shukla criticized the rule allowing candidates to spend only Rs 5,000 in campaigns, considering it unreasonable for an election with 1,50,000 voters. He also accused the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of attempting to discredit the DUSU elections after facing two consecutive defeats.

ABVP National Secretary Shivangi Kharwal called for the formation of a high-level committee to review and recommend reforms in the student election process. ''This committee should include former vice-chancellors, educationists, student union leaders, and representatives from student organizations to ensure that all stakeholders' perspectives are considered,'' she said.

Harsh Atri, ABVP's Delhi State Secretary, also raised concerns over efforts to halt student elections across various academic institutions. ''While elections are being held in multiple bodies nationwide, attempts are being made to stop student union elections in educational institutions with flawed arguments. The focus should be on reforms, not shutting down student unions,'' Atri said.

Rishabh Chaudhary, ABVP's presidential candidate for the DUSU elections, highlighted previous initiatives such as ''One Day, One DUSU President'' and emphasized the need for training both teaching and non-teaching staff to improve the election process.

