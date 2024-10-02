Bullying's Long-Term Impact: Shaping Teens' Future Hopes

Detroit, Oct 2 (The Conversation) - The detrimental effects of bullying on teenagers' mental health are well-recognized, but new research indicates it may also hinder their future aspirations. A recent study reveals that ninth-grade bullying correlates with increased pessimism about educational and career prospects post-high school.

As a developmental psychologist specializing in adolescent well-being, I aimed to explore the long-term impacts of bullying on teens' future expectations. Our research team tracked 388 high school freshmen, collecting data through surveys over three consecutive years.

The results showed that teens frequently bullied in the ninth grade had notably lower expectations for their educational and career success by the 11th grade. This pessimism correlated with increased depressive symptoms, particularly among those subjected to social exclusion and relationship-damaging types of bullying.

Past studies indicate that such negative future expectations can decrease the likelihood of college attendance and high-level job attainment. Addressing bullying through effective intervention programs could mitigate these impacts and support adolescents' confidence in their future success.

Our ongoing research aims to further understand these correlations as participants transition into college and the workforce. Ultimately, we seek strategies to prevent bullying and ensure all adolescents have the confidence to achieve their adult potential. (The Conversation) AMS

