Political Intrigue in Karnataka: Dinner Meetings Amid Power Struggle

Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz with speculation following a series of dinner meetings attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior party members. The gatherings have sparked rumors of a power struggle within the ruling Congress, fueled by an alleged power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi hosted the latest dinner, which was seen as a significant event amid ongoing discussions about a possible leadership change halfway through the government's tenure. Though officials have downplayed the meetings as usual social events, the timing has drawn attention.

While some party members insist there was no political agenda, the frequency of these meet-ups reflects the dynamic and often tense relations within the Congress. Despite reassurances about Siddaramaiah's position, the question of leadership continues to loom large over Karnataka's political scene.

