Left Menu

Political Intrigue in Karnataka: Dinner Meetings Amid Power Struggle

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's attendance at a dinner hosted by Minister Satish Jarkiholi has intensified speculations about a power struggle within the Congress party in the state. While dismissed by some as casual gatherings, others hint at underlying political maneuvers. The meetings come amidst discussions about a possible leadership change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:16 IST
Political Intrigue in Karnataka: Dinner Meetings Amid Power Struggle
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz with speculation following a series of dinner meetings attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior party members. The gatherings have sparked rumors of a power struggle within the ruling Congress, fueled by an alleged power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi hosted the latest dinner, which was seen as a significant event amid ongoing discussions about a possible leadership change halfway through the government's tenure. Though officials have downplayed the meetings as usual social events, the timing has drawn attention.

While some party members insist there was no political agenda, the frequency of these meet-ups reflects the dynamic and often tense relations within the Congress. Despite reassurances about Siddaramaiah's position, the question of leadership continues to loom large over Karnataka's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025