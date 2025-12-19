Political Strategy: BJP Fortifies Position with Key Defection
The BJP has strengthened its legislative influence in Maharashtra as former Congress MLC Pradnya Satav joins its ranks. Her switch deals a blow to the Congress, affecting its claim to the Leader of Opposition post, amidst local body elections and reveals strategic maneuvers by the ruling alliance.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has bolstered its grip in the Maharashtra legislature following the defection of former Congress MLC Pradnya Satav. The ruling Mahayuti alliance said its actions adhere strictly to constitutional norms, even as the Congress struggles with reduced strength in the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council.
Satav's resignation five years before her term ended has cut the Congress' legislative numbers, hampering their bid for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post, which requires at least eight members. The BJP, already powerful with 22 council members, further consolidates its influence through strategic political navigation.
The move, coming just before local polls, signals a fragmented opposition and strengthens the BJP's legislative authority. While opposition voices decry selective rule interpretation, the BJP remains focused on leveraging this strategic advantage, leaving opposition parties in a state of numerical and strategic disarray.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Slams 'Black Law' VB-G RAM G Bill, Plans Nationwide Protests
Haryana's Political Showdown: Congress Fights BJP with No-Confidence Motion
Controversy Erupts Over MGNREGA Replacement Bill: Congress Speaks Out
Congress Counters BJP: A Clash Over Electoral Reform Suggestions
Court's Vindication: ED Case Dismissed in Congress Leaders' Favor