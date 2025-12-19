Liverpool Aims for Continuity Amid Salah's Criticism
Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, dismissed any lingering issues with Mohamed Salah after the forward criticized the club. Salah played a key role in their recent victory against Brighton, despite tensions. Key players face injuries, but Liverpool's performance remains strong, with aspirations for upcoming games.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot insisted there are no lingering issues with Mohamed Salah following the forward's recent club criticism. Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, Slot confirmed that the tensions are resolved. Salah's contributions were pivotal in their 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.
"Actions speak louder than words," Slot told reporters, emphasizing a forward-thinking approach. Salah faces potential absences due to the Africa Cup of Nations, with Egypt's advancement determining his availability for upcoming fixtures. Liverpool, placed seventh, aims to maintain momentum despite player absences, remaining unbeaten in five games.
Injury concerns loom, with Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez unavailable, although Dominik Szoboszlai might play against Spurs. Slot noted Szoboszlai's first training session post-injury and believes his participation depends on fitness evaluations. The team adjusts strategically following summer changes, seeking continued progress in competition.
