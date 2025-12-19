Left Menu

Liverpool Aims for Continuity Amid Salah's Criticism

Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, dismissed any lingering issues with Mohamed Salah after the forward criticized the club. Salah played a key role in their recent victory against Brighton, despite tensions. Key players face injuries, but Liverpool's performance remains strong, with aspirations for upcoming games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:18 IST
Liverpool Aims for Continuity Amid Salah's Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insisted there are no lingering issues with Mohamed Salah following the forward's recent club criticism. Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, Slot confirmed that the tensions are resolved. Salah's contributions were pivotal in their 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Actions speak louder than words," Slot told reporters, emphasizing a forward-thinking approach. Salah faces potential absences due to the Africa Cup of Nations, with Egypt's advancement determining his availability for upcoming fixtures. Liverpool, placed seventh, aims to maintain momentum despite player absences, remaining unbeaten in five games.

Injury concerns loom, with Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez unavailable, although Dominik Szoboszlai might play against Spurs. Slot noted Szoboszlai's first training session post-injury and believes his participation depends on fitness evaluations. The team adjusts strategically following summer changes, seeking continued progress in competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025