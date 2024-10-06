Assam's 'Nijut Moina' Scheme Promotes Women’s Education and Prevents Child Marriage

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken a significant step in promoting women's education with the launch of the 'Nijut Moina' scheme. Under this initiative, girl students from class 11 to postgraduate levels will receive monthly stipends to support their education.

Chief Minister Sarma handed over the first instalment of these stipends at an event in Guwahati, while similar distributions took place across the state. The scheme, launched in August, seeks to address the high dropout rates among girls due to factors like financial constraints, employment during studies, and early marriages.

Sarma emphasized that the initiative serves a dual purpose: encouraging girls to complete their education and ensuring they are graduates before marriage. The scheme further aims to foster gender equality and inclusivity, with plans to extend similar benefits to boy students in future budgets.

