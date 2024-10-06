Left Menu

Assam's 'Nijut Moina' Scheme Promotes Women’s Education and Prevents Child Marriage

Assam launched the 'Nijut Moina' scheme to provide financial stipends to girl students from class 11 to post-graduation. Aimed at reducing dropout rates and preventing child marriages, the scheme offers monthly financial support. It highlights an initiative towards gender equality and enhancing women's education across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken a significant step in promoting women's education with the launch of the 'Nijut Moina' scheme. Under this initiative, girl students from class 11 to postgraduate levels will receive monthly stipends to support their education.

Chief Minister Sarma handed over the first instalment of these stipends at an event in Guwahati, while similar distributions took place across the state. The scheme, launched in August, seeks to address the high dropout rates among girls due to factors like financial constraints, employment during studies, and early marriages.

Sarma emphasized that the initiative serves a dual purpose: encouraging girls to complete their education and ensuring they are graduates before marriage. The scheme further aims to foster gender equality and inclusivity, with plans to extend similar benefits to boy students in future budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

