Left Menu

MicroRNA Pioneers Win 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine

U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering microRNA's vital role in gene regulation in multicellular organisms. Their research helped explain cellular specialization across different cell types, despite identical genetic material. The prize includes a sum of 11 million Swedish crowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:59 IST
MicroRNA Pioneers Win 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine

U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have clinched the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine, celebrated for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA. This new class of tiny RNA molecules has been recognized as playing a pivotal role in gene regulation, fundamentally altering our understanding of cellular growth and specialization in multicellular organisms, including humans.

The Nobel Assembly acknowledged that their findings unveiled a novel principle of gene regulation. This breakthrough elucidates how various cell types, such as muscle and nerve cells, differentiate even though they share identical genetic information. Such discoveries underscore the significance of Ambros and Ruvkun's work in the realm of biology and medicine.

Announced by Thomas Perlmann, the Nobel committee's secretary, the award marks the first of the 2024 Nobel Prizes in the esteemed series. The laureates, associated with the University of Massachusetts Medical School and Harvard Medical School, will receive a prize of 11 million Swedish crowns. The Nobel series will continue with the remaining categories to be announced in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024