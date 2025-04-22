Tensions Escalate Over Tamil Nadu Vice Chancellors Meeting
Governor R N Ravi has called for a meeting of Vice Chancellors in Tamil Nadu, inviting Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. The meeting, scheduled for April 25-26 in the Nilgiris district, has sparked political backlash, particularly from Left parties, who urge boycotting the event amid controversy over Supreme Court rulings.
Amid sour relations with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, Governor R N Ravi has organized a Vice Chancellors' meeting scheduled to commence in the picturesque Nilgiris district. The event, poised for April 25 and 26, will see Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurating the session, a move that has stirred political discontent.
The gathering aims to delve into varied topics such as national credit framework implementation, university collaborations, and the role of Artificial Intelligence in education. The event, however, faces criticism and resistance from political entities like the Left, advising Vice Chancellors to shun the meeting.
Contention arises from a Supreme Court verdict that impacted university governance laws, empowering the state assembly over the Governor's traditional role. Ravi's decision has been labeled as provocative, prompting demands for a boycott in alignment with the state's legislative decisions endorsed by the apex court.
