Tensions Escalate Over Tamil Nadu Vice Chancellors Meeting

Amid sour relations with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, Governor R N Ravi has organized a Vice Chancellors' meeting scheduled to commence in the picturesque Nilgiris district. The event, poised for April 25 and 26, will see Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurating the session, a move that has stirred political discontent.

The gathering aims to delve into varied topics such as national credit framework implementation, university collaborations, and the role of Artificial Intelligence in education. The event, however, faces criticism and resistance from political entities like the Left, advising Vice Chancellors to shun the meeting.

Contention arises from a Supreme Court verdict that impacted university governance laws, empowering the state assembly over the Governor's traditional role. Ravi's decision has been labeled as provocative, prompting demands for a boycott in alignment with the state's legislative decisions endorsed by the apex court.

