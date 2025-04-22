Left Menu

Thane Highway Heist: Police Nab Three Suspects in Rs 13 Lakh Robbery

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a highway robbery that took place in Thane, where a trader was robbed of Rs 13 lakh at gunpoint. The suspects were tracked down using CCTV footage and intelligence inputs. Two more individuals involved in the crime remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive breakthrough, Thane police have apprehended three men allegedly involved in a dramatic highway heist where a trader was relieved of Rs 13 lakh. The suspects were captured after investigators scrutinized footage from over 100 CCTV cameras and utilized intelligence inputs to track their movements.

The daring robbery unfolded on April 12, when the bike-riding perpetrators forced an autorickshaw to halt at a secluded stretch between Bhiwandi and Vashi. Brandishing a revolver and a knife, they threatened the trader and absconded with the cash.

Among those arrested were Faizanali Abdul Sattar Ansari, a powerloom worker, alongside Vivek Waghmode, a private sector employee, and Mayur Rajendra Patil, a plumber. The operation also uncovered Rs 5.25 lakh in stolen money, though two accomplices remain on the run, officials disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

