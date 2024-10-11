Un-Nobel-lievable: Controversial Picks and Omissions in Peace Prize History
The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded since 1901, recognizing figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela. Despite its prestige, the award has faced controversies, notably with Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho in 1973. Mahatma Gandhi was notably never awarded, highlighting the Nobel's overlooked candidates.
The Nobel Peace Prize, a symbol of international recognition, has not been without controversy since its inception in 1901. Past recipients like Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela have been widely celebrated for their contributions to peace.
However, the award has faced scrutiny over controversial selections. For instance, the 1973 awarding of Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho sparked protests due to ongoing conflict in Vietnam. Internal documents later revealed the committee's awareness of continued violence.
Among unawarded figures, Mahatma Gandhi stands out. Frequently nominated, he never received the prize, possibly due to geopolitical factors. This omission underscores debates around the Nobel's selection processes and its historical impact on peace advocacy.
