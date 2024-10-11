Powering Punjab: A Drive to Revolutionize Education

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday called upon the state government to provide robust backing to academic institutions, advocating for greater research and innovation opportunities.

Speaking at a conference at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, Kataria highlighted the potential to elevate Punjab's education system into a national paradigm. The event saw attendance from educational leaders, including the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann.

Emphasizing the need for better resource utilization, Kataria urged educational bodies to maximize Central Government schemes and funds to bolster infrastructure, teaching quality, and accessibility for students, promising long-term benefits.

The governor stressed the necessity for enhanced investment in education, recommending that at least 6% of GDP should be allocated to this vital sector.

Discussing educational reforms, Kataria mentioned upcoming changes in the NAAC Grading system, aimed at empowering students in institutional assessments to ensure accountability.

He also proposed inter-institutional collaboration and exchange programs to foster development.

Chief Minister Mann, in his address, commended the efforts of educational bodies in raising educational standards, noting the state's commitment to world-class status for its institutions.

Mann also announced plans to incorporate Artificial Intelligence in several state departments, demonstrating Punjab's drive for technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)