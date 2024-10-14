Left Menu

Transformative Leadership: IIM Indore and TimesPro's CEO Programme

The Indian Institute of Management Indore, in partnership with TimesPro, has unveiled the Chief Executive Officers Programme to enhance leadership skills in modern business. This 11-month initiative offers CEOs and senior managers training in technology, marketing, and strategic growth, addressing the complex demands of contemporary leadership roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:08 IST
Transformative Leadership: IIM Indore and TimesPro's CEO Programme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indore, India — The Indian Institute of Management Indore, in collaboration with the Higher Edtech platform TimesPro, has introduced a groundbreaking Chief Executive Officers Programme aimed at shaping the next generation of business leaders.

This comprehensive 11-month course targets senior managers and CEOs, offering a curriculum designed to sharpen leadership skills in fields such as technology, marketing, and crisis management. Participants will engage in four Masterclass sessions and extensive campus immersion, focusing on enhanced strategic growth and leadership capabilities.

The programme reflects a significant shift in how business education meets the evolving complexities of leadership roles in modern corporate environments, emphasizing agility, technological proficiency, and a multigenerational workforce understanding. Insights from top-tier faculty and industry professionals are integral to this transformative journey, preparing leaders to navigate their organizations toward success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024