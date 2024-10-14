Transformative Leadership: IIM Indore and TimesPro's CEO Programme

Indore, India — The Indian Institute of Management Indore, in collaboration with the Higher Edtech platform TimesPro, has introduced a groundbreaking Chief Executive Officers Programme aimed at shaping the next generation of business leaders.

This comprehensive 11-month course targets senior managers and CEOs, offering a curriculum designed to sharpen leadership skills in fields such as technology, marketing, and crisis management. Participants will engage in four Masterclass sessions and extensive campus immersion, focusing on enhanced strategic growth and leadership capabilities.

The programme reflects a significant shift in how business education meets the evolving complexities of leadership roles in modern corporate environments, emphasizing agility, technological proficiency, and a multigenerational workforce understanding. Insights from top-tier faculty and industry professionals are integral to this transformative journey, preparing leaders to navigate their organizations toward success.

