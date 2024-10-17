China's Policies Halt Tibetan Children's Education Access
Tibetan Children's Villages, an NGO in Dharamshala, hasn't seen any new Tibetan student arrivals this year due to China's stringent cross-border policies. TCV President Sonam Sichoe emphasizes the need for the Central Tibetan Administration to press China on easing these restrictions to preserve Tibetan culture.
For the Tibetan Children's Villages (TCV) in Dharamshala, China's stringent cross-border movement policies have posed a significant challenge. The organization, which educates Tibetan orphans, destitute, and refugees, has reported no student arrivals from Tibet this year.
Sonam Sichoe, TCV President, highlighted the severe restrictions China has placed on border crossings, impacting not just students but also monks, women, and tourists. Last year, only six students managed to make the journey from Tibet to TCV.
Sichoe called upon the Central Tibetan Administration to apply diplomatic pressure on China to ease these restrictions. Tibetans claim that continuous measures are being taken to undermine their language, culture, and traditions, with military camps and border posts along the Tibet-Nepal border further hindering their movement into India.
