China's Policies Halt Tibetan Children's Education Access

For the Tibetan Children's Villages (TCV) in Dharamshala, China's stringent cross-border movement policies have posed a significant challenge. The organization, which educates Tibetan orphans, destitute, and refugees, has reported no student arrivals from Tibet this year.

Sonam Sichoe, TCV President, highlighted the severe restrictions China has placed on border crossings, impacting not just students but also monks, women, and tourists. Last year, only six students managed to make the journey from Tibet to TCV.

Sichoe called upon the Central Tibetan Administration to apply diplomatic pressure on China to ease these restrictions. Tibetans claim that continuous measures are being taken to undermine their language, culture, and traditions, with military camps and border posts along the Tibet-Nepal border further hindering their movement into India.

