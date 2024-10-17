Left Menu

Court Orders Inclusive Admissions for Young Learners in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh High Court ruled that under-six students who have completed pre-school will be admitted to Class 1 for 2024-25, despite state age criteria. The PIL highlighted the implementation of NEP 2020, benefiting 50,000 children and reducing educational and financial burdens on parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:20 IST
Court Orders Inclusive Admissions for Young Learners in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled that children under the age of six who have completed their pre-school curriculum will be granted admission to Class 1 for the 2024-25 academic year, regardless of the state's age criteria.

The decision, rendered by a division bench of Chief Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Satyen Vaidya, comes in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Monika Sharma and others. The litigation challenged the Himachal Pradesh government's mandate that children must be six by March 31, 2024, to enter Class 1.

The court emphasized phased implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to avoid intellectual and psychological setbacks for children while easing financial burdens on parents. Approximately 50,000 students in the state, born between October 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, stand to benefit from this ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024