Tragedy at Vivekanand Nagar: School Dispute Leads to Student's Death

A Class 10 student, Bhavesh Verma, tragically ended his life by jumping from the roof of his home in Vivekanand Nagar, following the distressing fallout of an expulsion from school, authorities reported on Thursday.

The teen had been expelled from DAV Public School in Talwandi for allegedly possessing an e-cigarette, though his parents contended that this expulsion was based on false accusations, as another student planted the device in his bag.

Despite an apology letter and pleas from his family, the school permitted Verma to sit for mid-term exams but barred him from attending classes afterward. The young boy's despair culminated in his death, prompting his grieving father to publicly challenge the school's handling of the situation.

