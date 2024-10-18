Segregation Surge: Safety in Numbers Amidst Rising Hate
Muslims in New Delhi are increasingly retreating to enclaves for safety amidst rising Islamophobia and violence, notably after the 2020 riots. This trend reflects broader national segregation patterns under Prime Minister Modi's BJP. Despite economic setbacks, many prioritize security, contributing to overcrowding in Muslim-majority areas like Jamia Nagar.
Muslims in the Indian capital, New Delhi, are increasingly moving to enclaves within the city for safety amidst rising anti-Muslim sentiment. This trend has gained momentum following the 2020 riots, which targeted Muslim communities and led to significant unrest and violence.
Residents like Tofik and Nasreen, who suffered during these riots, moved to areas with higher Muslim populations, sacrificing economic opportunities for perceived safety. Jamia Nagar has become a central hub, with reports of overcrowding as more Muslims flock to these areas.
The rising trend is linked to escalating Islamophobia under Prime Minister Modi's government. While some officials argue that economic factors drive these moves, the evidence suggests safety concerns are paramount. The lack of reliable data makes it difficult to quantify this demographic shift accurately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Segregation
- Muslims
- New Delhi
- Islamophobia
- Riots
- Modi
- BJP
- Jamia Nagar
- Enclaves
- Safety
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
BJP Praises Modi's Initiatives: A Step Towards Gandhi's Vision
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum
Congress Leaders Criticize PM Modi's Economic Policies, Highlight Debt Crisis
BJP alleges that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of Rs 5,600 cr drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Cong's Delhi wing RTI cell.