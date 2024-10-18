Segregation Surge: Safety in Numbers Amidst Rising Hate

Muslims in the Indian capital, New Delhi, are increasingly moving to enclaves within the city for safety amidst rising anti-Muslim sentiment. This trend has gained momentum following the 2020 riots, which targeted Muslim communities and led to significant unrest and violence.

Residents like Tofik and Nasreen, who suffered during these riots, moved to areas with higher Muslim populations, sacrificing economic opportunities for perceived safety. Jamia Nagar has become a central hub, with reports of overcrowding as more Muslims flock to these areas.

The rising trend is linked to escalating Islamophobia under Prime Minister Modi's government. While some officials argue that economic factors drive these moves, the evidence suggests safety concerns are paramount. The lack of reliable data makes it difficult to quantify this demographic shift accurately.

