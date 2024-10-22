AI Revolution in Student Career Guidance

In a groundbreaking development, the 2024 Annual Student Quest Survey has unveiled a significant shift in how students are receiving career guidance. More than 85% of school students now turn to AI tools, like ChatGPT, for career advice, according to a study by IC3 Institute and FLAME University.

The survey incorporated the opinions of over 2,200 students and 35,656 counsellors across 56 countries, aiming to identify and bridge gaps in conventional career counselling. Remarkably, 40% of students have never engaged with a traditional career counsellor, highlighting the critical need for enhanced counselling strategies in schools.

In India, the survey found a marked increase in the utilisation of AI, with 62% of counsellors incorporating AI tools into their work. However, challenges remain, including managing parental expectations and high student-to-counsellor ratios. The report advocates for integrating AI and structured programmes to better assist students in their academic and career pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)