Waqf Amendment Sparks Controversy and Division

Union Minister Suresh Gopi stated that the newly passed Waqf Amendment Bill will benefit Munambam residents protesting revenue rights, despite opposition claims. Gopi criticized opposition efforts to divide communities and fielded media queries on related issues. The Bill's approval has ignited political tensions.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced that the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament is set to aid Munambam residents engaged in a struggle for revenue rights over their properties, countering prior claims from the Waqf Board. His comments came amid ongoing tensions and political debates.

Addressing reporters, Gopi, who also serves as Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, emphasized that the Bill would favor Munambam inhabitants. He highlighted the necessity of eliminating 'barbaric practices' from the Waqf institution without further specification, asserting that the amendment poses no harm to the Muslim community.

Critics argue the Bill lacks retrospective effect, crucial for resolving local disputes. Opposition parties accuse Gopi of deflecting concerns and fueling divisions. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed with notable debate, securing 128 supportive votes in Rajya Sabha after vigorous discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

